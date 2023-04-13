Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Raised by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $227.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.72. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

