Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $290.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.37. The firm has a market cap of $294.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

