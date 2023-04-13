Byrne Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $227.81 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.65 and a 200-day moving average of $211.72.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

