Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $744,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $290.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $294.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.