Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Reduced by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,666 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.24.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

GOOG stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

