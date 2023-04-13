Barclays Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $52.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $74.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.73% from the company’s current price.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $36.95 on Thursday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in JD.com by 461.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,931,000 after buying an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $110,942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,753,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,389,000. Finally, OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $68,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

