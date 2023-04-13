Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $350,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,317 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

