AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,559 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.