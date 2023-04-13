Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.46.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

