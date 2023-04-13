Naviter Wealth LLC Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after acquiring an additional 210,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,038,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,797,000 after buying an additional 496,016 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.