Naviter Wealth LLC Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $173,738,000 after purchasing an additional 590,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $199.77 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.23. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

