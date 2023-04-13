Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.23

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

Suruga Bank Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $663.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of -0.02.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services.

