Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 998,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 60.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,557 shares of company stock worth $471,939. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

