Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires 17,021 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 166.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

