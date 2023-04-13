The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $173.84 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

