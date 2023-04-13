Balentine LLC Purchases 745 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $258.61 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $261.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.88. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,243 shares of company stock worth $12,166,177 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

