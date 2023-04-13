Balentine LLC Raises Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 440.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SRE opened at $153.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.23.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.45.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

