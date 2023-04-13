Balentine LLC Purchases 1,106 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in VMware by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

VMware Stock Down 0.1 %

VMware stock opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.