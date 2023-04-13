Balentine LLC Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.64.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

