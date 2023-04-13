Balentine LLC Raises Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Vale by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vale by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vale by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3542 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

