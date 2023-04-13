iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $130.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

