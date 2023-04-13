Balentine LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $123.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

