Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

WFC stock opened at $39.19 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

