The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after acquiring an additional 269,018 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $260.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.20 and a 200 day moving average of $301.69.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.