IFG Advisory LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 154,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,257,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $253.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $274.13.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.