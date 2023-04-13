IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

