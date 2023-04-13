Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 126 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $281.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $295.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.94.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

