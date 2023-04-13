Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after buying an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

