Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 90 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.68.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $285.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.59. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

