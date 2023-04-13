Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

