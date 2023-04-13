Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,556 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,504,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Generac by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Down 1.3 %

GNRC opened at $100.14 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.46.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.