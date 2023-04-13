Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 125 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

PAYX stock opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

