Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $435,911,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,532,000 after buying an additional 416,605 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after buying an additional 300,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after acquiring an additional 266,711 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6,221.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 149,822 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $198.27 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $202.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

