Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,932 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $138,987,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $190.32 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,584 shares of company stock worth $9,299,212. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

