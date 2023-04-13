Summit Global Investments Acquires New Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,540 shares of company stock worth $86,474,375 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,598.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,475.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,425.21. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

