Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 42,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,010,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.00.

Shares of UNH opened at $521.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.07 and its 200-day moving average is $506.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

