Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 285 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.93 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $451.97. The company has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $404.26 and its 200 day moving average is $393.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

