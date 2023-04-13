Seed Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,056 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after buying an additional 256,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,791,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.