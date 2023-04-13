Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Walt Disney by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

