Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG opened at $32.46 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 147.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.