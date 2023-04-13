Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $349.29 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,208 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 4.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $349,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.

Shares of MRK opened at $113.75 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

