New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,179 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,179 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $63,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 37,915 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,997 shares of company stock valued at $60,716,831. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $212.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $216.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.94.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

