New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,345 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Motorola Solutions worth $71,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,642.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

NYSE:MSI opened at $285.72 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $287.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.