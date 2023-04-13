Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

