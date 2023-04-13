New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 502,014 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 335.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,014 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $53,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,520,000 after buying an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,014,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,088,000 after purchasing an additional 762,583 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average of $79.70. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

