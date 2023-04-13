New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $49,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NYSE COO opened at $372.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $421.27.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.80.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

