Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $205,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,560 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Best Buy Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

BBY opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $98.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

