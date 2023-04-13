Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.64.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GE opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $97.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.