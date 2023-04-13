United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.38.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $376.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $422.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.14. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

