James Investment Research Inc. Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.89. The firm has a market cap of $356.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

